Petmed Express Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences throughout September. Matt Hulett, CEO, and Christine Chambers, CFO, will be presenting and available for one-on-one meetings throughout each conference.
Lake Street's 2023 BIG7 Conference , September 14, 2023, New York City - Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.
Sidoti September Small Cap Conference , September 20-21, 2023, Virtual – Management will give an investor presentation and participate in one-on-one and small group meetings.
Jefferies 2023 Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference , September 28, 2023, Virtual - Management will give an investor presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings.
About Petmed Express
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at .
PETMEDS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group
561-489-5315
