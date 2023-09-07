Bullfrog Ai Announces Investor Webinar With Ceo And Founder Vin Singh On Thursday, September 14, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that its founder and CEO Vin Singh will give a webinar presentation on the Company's use of machine learning in drug development on Thursday, September 14 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.
Presentation Name: BullFrog AI: Using Machine Learning to Usher in a Whole New Era of Precision Medicine
Presenter: Vin Singh, Founder and CEO, BullFrog AI
Date/Time: September 14, 2023 4:15 p.m. EDT
Register for the webinar here .
About BullFrog AI
BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company that creates and analyzes networks of biological clinical and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAPTM artificial intelligence platform. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAPTM for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider varifactors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time byor our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time byor our representatives might not occur.
Contact:
Investors
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
800-733-2447
Media
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Eric Reiss
802-249-1136
Dave Schemelia
609-468-9325
