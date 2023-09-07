Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Totalsales for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 29, 2023 decreased 14.4% to $377.3 million from $440.7 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 30, 2022.loss for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $26.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared toincome for the first six months of fiscal 2022 of $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

At July 29, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $140.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $166.2 million at July 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by capital expenditures.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated,“While our North American business remains under pressure, second quarter sales trends improved month-to-month and our year-over-year top-line performance was meaningfully better compared with the first quarter. With continued headwinds facing consumer discretionary spending combined with a heightened promotional marketplace, we are pleased with the progress we've made positioning our business for the second half of 2023. The back-to-school season, which is historically a good indicator for holiday demand, is continuing to show improvement from the last few quarters. Despite the challenges year-to-date, we are confident that the global consumer centric operating model we have built and refined over the past four decades will continue to deliver great long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter To-Date

Total third quarter-to-date sales for the 37 days ending September 4, 2023 decreased 7.7%, compared with the same 37-day time period in the prior year ended September 5, 2022. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period ending September 4, 2023 were down 8.6% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending October 28, 2023.sales are projected to be in the range of $211 to $216 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between negative 1.5% and negative 2.5% resulting in a loss per diluted share of approximately $0.15 to $0.25.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 5 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

