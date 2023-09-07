Friday, 08 September 2023 12:51 GMT

Lantronix Reports Results For Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2023


  • Fourth QuarterRevenue of $34.9 Million, up 6 Percent Sequentially and down 3 Percent Year-Over-Year
  • Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.05) vs. $0.07 in the Prior Year
  • Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 vs. $0.08 in the Prior Year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Inteof Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today reported results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.07 in the prior year and ($0.08) in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 in the prior year and $0.06 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the company continues to expect revenue in a range of $175 million to $185 million and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 7, 2023, to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 that ended June 30, 2023. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q4 FY 2023 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on September 7, 2023, at the Lantronix website . A telephonic replay will also be available through September 14, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 9071929.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Inteof Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAPincome consists ofloss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAPloss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix's ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2024. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers' and vendors' supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia, recent tensions between China and Taiwan or other causes; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic or similar outbreak, including the emergence of new more contagiand/or vaccine-resistant strains, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others' proprietary technology rights; issues relating to the stability of our financial and banking institutions and relationships; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; the impact of rising interest rates; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2022, including in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, including in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

© 2023 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.

Jeremy Whitaker
LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,452 $ 17,221
Accounts receivable, 27,682 26,262
Inventories, 49,736 37,679
Contract manufacturers' receivable 3,019 3,454
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,662 5,417
Total current assets 96,551 90,033
Property and equipment, 4,629 3,652
Goodwill 27,824 20,768
Purchased intangible assets, 10,565 14,559
Lease right-of-use assets 11,583 8,037
Other assets 472 325
Total assets $ 151,624 $ 137,374
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 12,401 $ 20,644
Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,431 4,729
Current portion of long-term debt, 2,743 1,671
Other current liabilities 28,813 8,477
Total current liabilities 46,388 35,521
Long-term debt, 16,221 14,274
Other non-current liabilities 11,459 7,683
Total liabilities 74,068 57,478
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
none issued and outstanding - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
36,875,586 and 35,129,301 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 4 4
Additional paid-in capital 295,686 289,046
Accumulated deficit (218,505 ) (209,525 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371
Total stockholders' equity 77,556 79,896
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 151,624 $ 137,374


LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
revenue $ 34,924 $ 32,964 $ 35,945 $ 131,189 $ 129,655
Cost of revenue 21,126 18,328 20,878 74,925 74,069
Gross profit 13,798 14,636 15,067 56,264 55,586
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 8,032 9,946 9,362 36,948 34,529
Research and development 4,948 5,067 4,853 19,625 17,687
Restructuring, severance and related charges 29 490 35 693 795
Acquisition-related costs - - 126 315 889
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration 86 140 (1,355 ) (447 ) 1,107
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,464 1,424 1,478 5,804 5,590
Total operating expenses 14,559 17,067 14,499 62,938 60,597
Income (loss) from operations (761 ) (2,431 ) 568 (6,674 ) (5,011 )
Interest expense, (404 ) (465 ) (195 ) (1,485 ) (1,472 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (764 )
Other income (expense), (52 ) (29 ) 78 (73 ) 53
Income (loss) before income taxes (1,217 ) (2,925 ) 451 (8,232 ) (7,194 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 436 140 (2,055 ) 748 (1,832 )
income (loss) $ (1,653 ) $ (3,065 ) $ 2,506 $ (8,980 ) $ (5,362 )
income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.16 )
income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.16 )
Weighted-average common shares - basic 36,719 36,548 34,933 36,257 32,671
Weighted-average common shares - diluted 36,719 36,548 36,150 36,257 32,671


LANTRONIX, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
GAAPincome (loss) $ (1,653 ) $ (3,065 ) $ 2,506 $ (8,980 ) $ (5,362 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Cost of revenue:
Share-based compensation (1 ) 47 89 158 369
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - 1 - 13 9
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory 44 77 - 225 380
Depreciation and amortization 102 116 146 466 571
Total adjustment to costs of revenue 145 241 235 862 1,329
Selling, general and administrative:
Share-based compensation 414 1,293 1,294 4,546 4,862
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 14 25 15 181 144
Depreciation and amortization 327 280 104 1,022 324
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 755 1,598 1,413 5,749 5,330
Research and development:
Share-based compensation 414 388 270 1,504 1,015
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 5 5 6 34 34
Depreciation and amortization 84 37 76 248 300
Total adjustments to research and development 503 430 352 1,786 1,349
Restructuring, severance and related charges 29 490 35 693 795
Acquisition related costs - - 126 315 889
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration 86 140 (1,355 ) (447 ) 1,107
Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 764
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,464 1,424 1,478 5,804 5,590
Litigation settlement cost - 250 - 330 -
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 2,837 4,332 2,049 14,230 15,824
Interest expense, 404 465 195 1,485 1,472
Other expense (income), 52 29 (78 ) 73 (53 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 436 140 (2,055 ) 748 (1,832 )
Total Non-GAAP adjustments 3,874 5,207 346 17,398 16,740
Non-GAAPincome $ 2,221 $ 2,142 $ 2,852 $ 8,418 $ 11,378
Non-GAAPincome per share (diluted) $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.33
Denominator for GAAPincome (loss) per share (diluted) 36,719 36,548 36,150 36,257 32,671
Non-GAAP adjustment 548 839 853 932 1,891
Denominator for non-GAAPincome per share (diluted) 37,267 37,387 37,003 37,189 34,562


LANTRONIX, INC.
UnauditedRevenues by Product Line and Region
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022
Embedded IoT Solutions $ 18,818 $ 16,055 $ 18,443 $ 63,636 $ 61,773
IoT System Solutions 13,928 14,034 14,633 57,496 59,019
Software & Services 2,178 2,875 2,869 10,057 8,863
$ 34,924 $ 32,964 $ 35,945 $ 131,189 $ 129,655
Three Months Ended Years Ended
June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022
Americas $ 18,844 $ 19,095 $ 19,051 $ 78,557 $ 77,799
EMEA 6,800 6,380 7,061 23,286 22,542
APJ 9,280 7,489 9,833 29,346 29,314
$ 34,924 $ 32,964 $ 35,945 $ 131,189 $ 129,655





