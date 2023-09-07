Inuvo To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference On September 12Th

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed and on the investor relations section of company website at .

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact .

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit .

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397



Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

