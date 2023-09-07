Codexis Announces Agreement For Assignment And Assumption Of San Carlos Facility Lease

“The swift execution of this lease assignment demonstrates our ability to efficiently streamline the business and concentrate on the priorities we outlined in July as part of our enhanced strategic focus,” said Kevin Norrett, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Codexis.“Having the entire Company in one location will enable the close collaboration of our teams while also reducing overhead and positioningto meet our projected cash runway to mid-2026.”

Additional information regarding the Assignment Agreement can be found in the Company's most recent Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 7, 2023.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis, and the Company is currently developing its proprietary SynthesisTM platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

