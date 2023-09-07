Cyber Insurance Market 2023 : Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years | Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cyber Insurance Market - Allied Market Research
Cyber Insurance Market 2023 : ExpeditiGrowth Expected in Coming Years | Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cyber insurance market was estimated at $4.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $28.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Increase in cyber-attacks and surge in mandatory legislations regarding cyber security fuel the growth of the global cyber insurance market. On the other hand, dearth of standardized policies impedes the growth to some extent. However, expansion of products and services, and development in emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
The large enterprises segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-
Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.2% from 2019 to 2026.
The BFSI segment garnered the lion's share in 2018-
Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. At the same time, the government & public sector would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the market report include IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.
North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-
Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the study period. The other provinces discussed in the report take in Europe and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cyber insurance market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global cyber insurance market trends.
The quantitative analysis of the global cyber insurance market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.
Cyber Insurance Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
By Company Size
Large Companies
Small & Medium-sized Companies
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government & Public Sector
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Key Market Players Lloyd's of London Ltd, Allianz, Lockton Companies, Inc, Berkshire Hathway Inc, Zurich, AXA, American International Group, Inc., The Chubb Corporation, Aon plc, Munich Re
