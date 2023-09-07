Cerebral Palsy Research Network Hires Registries Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Joyce Trost joins the CP Research Network as its Registries Director
The Cerebral Palsy Research Network
Former Gillette Director of Research to accelerate growth of multi-center research database I am super excited about this position especially after attending the annual CP Research Network investigators' meeting and getting to know the team.” - Joyce Trost, PT, PhDGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Cerebral Palsy Research Network hired Joyce Trost, PT, PhD into the role of Registries Director. Dr. Trost has 32 years of clinical, research and administration experience with an expertise in gait and motion analysis serving as the Director of Research for 15 years at Gillette Children's. She will be responsible for managing the growth, quality and research output of the CP Research Network 's two cerebral palsy registries. Our clinical registry captures data about patients seen at CP Research Network clinical sites and our community registry captures data about the lived experience with CP outside of a hospital setting. Dr. Trost started with the network on August 21, 2023.
“We are honored to have attracted such a talented and experienced CP researcher to our team,” said Paul Gross, President and CEO of the CP Research Network.“Dr. Trost brings a depth of additional skills to the role that we envisioned for our registries that will further strengthen our network.”
Dr. Trost began her career as a physical therapist and eventually went on to get a PhD in Rehabilitation Science. As the Director of Research at Gillette, she established, directed, and drove the strategy for Pain, Spine, Orthopedics, Rehabilitation, Neuroscience, Motion Analysis, and Health Services Research programs led by MD/PhD dyads. She developed a portfolio of funding that included industry, grant and philanthropy, cultivated relationships with many different collaborators, and prioritized scientific rigor and systematic data collection processes.
In conjunction with team members, helped design Gillette's Center for Gait and Motion Analysis database, built Sponsored Project Administration, and revolutionized the organization's research governance, compliance, and study start-up process while shaping the organization into a research leader in cerebral palsy and pediatric rare diseases.
A passion of hers is involving those with lived experience in the research process. Her interest in physical therapy and exercise's impact on muscle was sparked as a pre-teen when she had a life altering figure skating accident. Her ongoing research interests are in early intervention and outcomes of exercise and interventions on muscle and function for those with cerebral palsy. In her personal life, she is married, the mom to 4 young adults, and spends free time working on their farm, fishing or out on bike trails with her family.
About the CP Research Network – It is the largest and most comprehensive collaboration of hospitals and community members working together to improve health outcomes for people with CP. We host the largest community and clinical registries in theto gather robust and comprehensive data for research. We foour research and consumer educational content on the health and wellness outcomes that people with cerebral palsy value most. We include the entire community in the research process, the development of education materials and the implementation of current clinical care pathways.
Paul Gross
Cerebral Palsy Research Network
+1 402-302-2776
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107030068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.