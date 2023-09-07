The 13Th Annual Rookie Usa Show Returns To Nyfw

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Sterling Shepard walks the runway during the 13th Annual Rookie Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Royal Reign and Lil Kim attend the 13th Annual Rookie Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Actor Ryan Buggle and models walk the runway during the 13th Annual Rookie Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

Celebrity Kids strutted their stuff on the catwalk for the 13th Annual Rookie Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands.

Scott French

VERY New York

+1 5168596665

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other