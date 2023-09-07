Dallas Man One Of Five Finalists Vying For The 'Most Benevolent' Beard In America

STERLING, Ill.

, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Davis

from Dallas, founded Operation Gentleman , a charity that supports three primary causes: collecting suits and business attire for donation to the Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, providing monthly pop-up barbershop services to the homeless population in Dallas, and feeding veterans in need.

Men's grooming leader Wahl is rewarding Davis's ability to combine good grooming with goodwill, and has chosen him as a finalist in the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest . Public votes will now decide if Davis wins the Grand Prize of $20,000 for himself , and $5,000 for his charity . He'll also be crowned the new 'Wahl Man of the Year,' a moniker that boasts a bearded brotherhood spanning 16 years.

Ben Davis founded Operation Gentleman, a charity that supports three primary causes: collecting suits and business attire for donation to the Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, providing monthly pop-up barbershop services to the homeless population in Dallas, and feeding veterans in need. He's now vying for the 'Most Benevolent' Beard in America.

To vo te for Ben Davis

as the Most 'Benevolent Beard' in America, visit .

The other finalists include (in no order):

About the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

A wealth of whiskered men from across America submitted videos of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity. What kind of charity? As long as it was a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities were considered.

Five finalists were chosen, and now public votes will help decide who receives the Grand Prize of $20,000

for himself, and a visit from Wahl's Mobile Barbershop for a charity fundraising event. Master barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims, and for every trim Wahl will donate $100 to the winner's charity - up to $5,000. Voting is open until Oct. 1, 2023 .

For more information about the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest , or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA

or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and

Facebook .

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.

SOURCE Wahl