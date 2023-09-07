Viva Las Vegas! Central Oregon Hits The Jackpot With Start Of Avelo Airlines' Nonstop Flights To Vegas

REDMOND, Ore. and BEND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines takes off for Las Vegas with exclusive nonstop service from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). Las Vegas is Avelo's fourth route from RDM, joining three popular California destinations: Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Sonoma / Santa Rosa.

This route to The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing Next Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Avelo has sold all 149 seats abord today's inaugural flight from RDM to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The initial popularity Avelo is observing on this route prompted the airline to add extra flight dates for the winter holidays.

Very low, one-way fares start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are excited to add a fourth exclusive nonstop route for our Central Oregon Customers: Las Vegas! Our Central Oregon Customers know that Avelo is the most reliable way to get to the best California destinations, and now flyting to Las Vegas is easier than ever. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo's affordability, convenience and reliability hits the jackpot for getting to this popular destination."

RDM Airport Director Zachary Bass

said, "The RDM Airport is thrilled to offer the nonstop Las Vegas route to our Central Oregon communities. Avelo Airlines has been a great partner in establishing new destinations, and we are excited to see what the future will bring."

Avelo has quickly emerged as one of Central Oregon's most reliable airlines. Avelo ranks #1 for completion factor, meaning the airline cancels the least number of flights and Avelo ranks #2 year-to-date in the U.S in on-time performance, making travel as simple, convenient and reliable as possible.

Las Vegas: The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famhotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis

said, "The Las Vegas valley is a great place to visit but also to call home. We are so excited for Avelo Airlines to not only expand its service to Harry Reid International Airport providing even more travelers with a convenient and affordable way to get here, but to also add Las Vegas as a West Coast base creating jobs and opportunities in our community."

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over three million Customers on nearly 25,000 flights.

Today, Avelo serves 45 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the 16 American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spaciand comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers foon anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 between RDM and LAS for travel completed by February 14, 2024. Fares must be booked by September 21, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply.

A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage .

