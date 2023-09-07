Transportation Industry Leaders Unite In A Strategic Partnership To Empower Owner-Operators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 1836 Logistics Inc., Chandelle Advisors, and Rubber Duck Funding Corp. Join Forces to Simplify Operations and Foster Growth for Carriers Our combined strengths will simplify operations and foster growth for our carriers and owner-operator partners.” - Matthew WoodFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A transformative collaboration is underway as three transportation industry leaders, 1836 Logistics Inc., Chandelle Advisors, and Rubber Duck Funding Corp., join forces in a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying and enhancing the lives of owner-operators and their businesses.
1836 Logistics Inc., a long-time provider of supply chain solutions, Chandelle Advisors, a transportation-focused risk management and commercial insurance agency, and Rubber Duck Funding Corp., a financial solutions provider, have united to collectively leverage their extensive expertise and experience in the transportation sector.
This strategic partnership is underscored by a shared commitment to easing the challenges faced by owner-operators and their companies. As a unified force, these companies are uniquely poised to address a wide spectrum of needs, providing owner-operators and fleets with a comprehensive suite of services that cater to their distinct requirements.
1836 Logistics Inc. brings its long-time commitment to balancing the needs of shippers and carriers. Its long-term shipper relationships allow the company to offer carriers a wide range of options for consistent loads throughout the country. Chandelle Advisors complements this with its specialized insurance services tailored to the transportation industry. Chandelle's insurance products include truckers' auto liability, general liability, cargo liability, health insurance, workers' compensation, and occupational accident coverage. In parallel, Rubber Duck Funding Corp. steps in with the Rubber Duck fuel card, transportation factoring services, payment processing, back-office administration, and equipment funding, providing the financial backbone necessary for seamless operations.
"We recognize the challenges faced by owner-operators in the transportation industry, and our partnership is designed to provide holistic solutions," said Matthew Wood, General Manager of 1836 Logistics Inc. "Our combined strengths will simplify operations and foster growth for our carriers and owner-operator partners."
This alliance is a reflection of a shared vision to empower owner-operators in the transportation industry. By combining forces, these industry leaders are poised to revolutionize the way owner-operators navigate challenges and seize opportunities, ultimately making life and work easier for those who keep the wheels of the industry turning.
“Owner-operators and small fleets have a lot of cards stacked against them,” said Wood.“They need a trustworthy partner who understands their challenges and can help them realize some of the advantages only enjoyed by large fleets. This partnership allowsto be that partner for our carriers.”
About 1836 Logistics Inc.
The 1836 Logistics team has been in business for over a decade, operating an asset-based transportation company focused on bulk agri-commodities. Leveraging that experience, 1836 is steadily growing its footprint across North America and new industries as a third-party logistics company. Today, 1836 provides logistics solutions to a growing base of customers while working to address the unique needs of owner-operators and carriers.
About Chandelle Advisors
Chandelle Advisors is a risk management and commercial insurance agency with abundant expertise in the transportation sector. Chandelle Advisors offers a range of insurance products tailored to owner-operators and transportation fleets, including truckers' auto liability, general liability, cargo liability, health insurance, workers' compensation, and occupational accident coverages.
About Rubber Duck Funding Corp.
Rubber Duck Funding Corp. is a financial solutions provider in the transportation industry, offering its fuel card, trucker-friendly credit card, transportation factoring, payment processing, back-office support, and equipment funding. This suite of services helps ease the financial burdens placed upon owner-operators and small fleet owners in their pursuit of success.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Peter Contreras
CB AG Holdings
+1 817-769-3850 ext. 110
