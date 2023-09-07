Fe Masterworkstm Expands Its Studio Scale Ship Line On Star Trek Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Factory Entertainment , a leading producer of licensed motion picture and television collectibles, today announced that on Star Trek Day, September 8, 2023, it will be expanding its FE Masterworks TM product line of iconic studio scale spaceships, vehicles and props with the launch of a U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-G, also known as the U.S.S. Titan, as seen in Star Trek: Picard.
Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, saw the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation reuniting on the U.S.S. Titan, to battle the mysterichangeling, Vadic, and the Collective. In the season's concluding episode the Titan was rechristened as the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-G.
As with all FE MasterworksTM high-end collectibles, this stunning 35-inch-long studio scale ship faithfully recreates what's seen on screen. Featuring lights, sounds and detailing, every ship model in the FE MasterworksTM line is a made to order artisanal work that is hand-built in the United States by veteran modelmakers. This studio scale model will be crafted by renowned visual effect artist John Eblan, who has an extensive history in creating miniatures and props for movies, TV shows and theme parks.
Star Trek collectors can reserve this bespoke $15,000 piece of art now at femasterworks.com, where they can select either ship designation -- the U.S.S. Titan or the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also currently available to order on the FE MasterworksTM website are three other Star Trek studio scale models, which were debuted to much fanfare this past July at San Diego Comic-Con:
. The”refit” U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, as seen in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan;
. The U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, featured throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation; and
. The U.S.S. Excelsior, as seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.
More information on Factory Entertainment and the FE MasterworksTM line can be found at factoryentand femasterworks.com.
TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Aquaman, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.
Tommy Vargas
Factory Entertainment, Inc.
+1 925-270-3739
emailhere
