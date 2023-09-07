Barcodes Group Continues To Grow Through M&A With Acquisition Of Newave Rfid

Founded in 2010 by the visionary Dr. Walter (Den) Burnside, Ph.D. EE, NeWave developed many advanced technologies that clients use to efficiently manage their operations. The creation of its novel RFID antenna, developed in partnership with The Ohio State University to optimize RFID performance, laid the foundation for NeWave and SLS' rise to prominence in RFID technology solutions.

Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO of Barcodes Group, underscores the significance of this acquisition: "RFID is quickly becoming a critical component in digital transformation because of the significant opportunity it presents to reduce labor needs while improving operations and the customer experience. With the leadership of Dr. Burnside, NeWave has invented and patented advanced RFID technologies that now enableto bring scalable, high-performing, and high-ROI solutions to market. This is a major evolution for this technology, and now we need to commercialize it and make it available to the world. The acquisition of NeWave enablesto bring complete solutions to market and transform how organizations operate."

Barry Burnside, Founding Partner and COO of NeWave Sensor Solutions, shares Dan's enthusiasm: "We believe the combination of NeWave's intellectual property and SLS' technical expertise will accelerate the development of RFID as the premier technology for tracking goods from manufacture to the point of sale. We are very enthusiastic about joining Barcodes Group to continue delivering exceptional service, innovation and business success."

Barcodes Group is a market leader in providing end-to-end technology solutions that optimize mobility, visibility, and automation for global organizations. With a legacy of over 25 years and strategic partnerships with leading technology manufacturers, Barcodes Group offers exceptional products, software, and services, empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic marketplace. Supported by its subsidiaries, including Barcodes, Inc., OCR Canada, and SLS, Barcodes Group's key technology platforms encompass warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, and enterprise mobility. Visit barcodesinc.com/solutions and slsrfidfor more information or contact [email protected] .

