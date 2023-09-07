Poarch Band Of Creek Indians & Dreamcatcher Development Join Forces To Expand Award-Winning Hotel Brand

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI), through their economic development division CIEDA, currently owns multiple hotels, both solely and through partnerships, in Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina. In their ongoing pursuit of hospitality excellence, the PBCI Tribe recognized the need for a full-service hotel development company to complement their existing portfolio.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with DreamCatcher Development,” said Cody Williamson, President/CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority.“Our shared vision of delivering exceptional hospitality aligns perfectly, and we believe that this partnership will create lasting value for our guests, our Tribe, and the communities we serve."

This strategic partnership will open doors to numeropportunities, including:

“We are beyond excited to be a part of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and their vision for the future of hospitality,” says Zeke Cooper, DreamCatcher Hotels President & CEO. “Partnering with the Tribe allowsto continue building on our award-winning DreamCatcher Hotels brand, while still providing our expertise on an array of hospitality projects.”

This partnership between Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority and DreamCatcher Development exemplifies a commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry and a dedication to providing unparalleled guest experiences. Stay tuned for exciting updates as we embark on this transformative venture together.

###

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians: The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. From hospitality to aerospace, we continue to operate in a variety of industries across the World. Read more about our Tribe her .

About DreamCatcher Hotels: DreamCatcher Development is an award-winning hotel development company known for its expertise in creating exceptional hotel properties. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences, DreamCatcher Development has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the hospitality industry. Read more about DreamCatcher Hotels here.