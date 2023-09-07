Zeal Credit Union Announces Vice President Of Human Resources, Dan Redwanz

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeal Credit Union proudly welcomes Dan

Redwanz to the Zeal team as Vice President of Human Resources. Redwanz brings over 21 years of exceptional talent in human resources, engagement, and leadership experience; further inspiring Zeal's legacy of living with character, feeling with empathy, and acting with passion in everything they do.

Zeal's growth-centric, development-focused employment culture is directly in alignment with Redwanz' vision of engaging a talented workforce toward common goals - while continuing to develop relevant transferable skills that take both Zeal employees, and their organization, to the next level in the future state of credit unions.

"Dan brings a great deal of knowledge, strategy, and experience to our team. His unique ability to engage and connect with employees and inspire others is just the beginning of what we have seen Dan bring to the organization," said Julie Kreinbring, President/CEO of Zeal Credit Union. "I look forward to what the future holds and how Dan will continue to shape the talent and culture at Zeal."

"I'm honored to be a part of our team at Zeal Credit Union and look forward to contributing to our engaging workplace culture," said Redwanz. "Zeal is committed to building a positive, inspiring, and growth-focused culture that attracts, develops, and retains exceptional talent; I'm excited to be a part of that movement and look forward to all we'll accomplish together."

Zeal Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with more than 66,000 members, $825 million in assets, and 11 full-service branches in the Metro-Detroit area.

For more information, visit ZealCU. To learn more about careers at Zeal Credit Union, visit ZealCU.org/Careers /.

