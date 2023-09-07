Join The Walk Of Hope To Pick Up The Pace On Ovarian Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is happening on Sunday, September 10 in communities across Canada and virtually. Joinin your local community as we rally together to change the future of this disease – for good.
Ovarian Cancer is the deadliest women's cancer and the time for change is now. It's time to step up and make strides to advance progress against this disease for the 3,000 women who will be diagnosed this year. Ovarian Cancer Canada is the national organization pushing progress further, faster and saving lives. Joinin your city, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg and more.
For the full list of cities, as well as registration information and ways to donate, please visit ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca .
WHAT: The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope
WHERE:
Calgary: North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trl South West, (Adjacent to the Canoe/Rowing Club) Edmonton: Kinsmen Sports Centre, 9100 Walterdale Hill Halifax: Halifax Waterfront (behind the Nova Scotia Power Building), 1223 Lower Water Halton Region (Burlington): Spencer Smith Park (at the gazebo near Brand Street and Lakeshore Road), 1400 Lakeshore Rd Montreal: Angrignon Park, 3400 Boulevard des Trinitaires Ottawa: Andrew Haydon Park, 3169 Carling Ave Saskatoon: Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval, 1727 Dudley St Toronto: Ashbridges Bay Park, 1561 Lake Shore Blvd E Vancouver: Queen Elizabeth Park, 4600 Cambie St Victoria: Royal Roads University (lower field by the boat house), 2005 Sooke Rd Winnipeg: Kildonan Park, 2021 Main St
WHEN: Sunday September 10, 2023, walk start times begin from 10:00am.
MEDIA ACCESS:
Please proceed to the Information tent.
More information on the event can be found at ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca
Contact information:
Julie De Liberato,
IrChan, , 647-989-3298
Additional information:
Facebook/ Instagram: @OvarianCancerCanada Twitter: @OvarianCanada Hashtag: #WalkofHope
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
