Iss Aerospace Announces New Tactical Uav For Time Critical Tasking

WASP represents next generation technology for semi-autonomaerial systems. Inherently flexible, it delivers game-changing, cost-effective capability enhancement to a wide range of users. Defence and security applications include time critical detector and effector missions.

WASP is man portable and deployed in less than 3 seconds. The launcher can be operated physically by a person, or remotely if mounted on a vehicle, infrastructure, or ship. The platform transitions to conventional multi-rotor flight after an initial rocket launch. Mission dependent, the whole system is re-usable. It can be stored for many years and remain ready for rapid use.

The UAS is equipped with a high-performance gimbal mounted EO/IR camera with range finder, pa modular payload system up to 1.5kg . The payload can be delivered accurately to 24km . Resilient communications support critical decision making by shared, real-time imagery and hand-over of control options. Powerful onboard computing and open system architecture enables wide payload integration and interoperability. Effector payloads will be developed in collaboration with partners.

WASP is capable of swarming and a broad range of operational uses, including:



Multi-domain situational awareness and threat assessment

Acting as a loitering platform for C-sUAS, ground or maritime force protection missions Delivering urgent medical for preservation of life

ISS Aerospace owns the patent for this concept and can develop the system to achieve a client's specific requirements. WASP will be exploited under license for defence and security applications by ISSOS Technologies Ltd, a UK company.

Ryan Kempley, CEO and Founder of ISS Aerospace said“WASP has benefitted from substantial in-house R&D and is now a viable prototype, ready for rapid iteration to meet customer needs. ISS Aerospace has extensive experience working collaboratively with partners and we are excited by the opportunities for WASP. The system offers such broad applications and clear tactical advantages that we envisage substantial interest in its further development and exploitation.”