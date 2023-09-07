New GRP Pipe Production Facility In Basra

Iraq's Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, officially opened a Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) pipe manufacturing plant in Basra during his visit to the province recently.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Al-Narges [Narjis] Pipe Factory , with its modern machinery, inspection equipment, raw materials, and associated technologies, is the first of its kind in Iraq. It will supply the essential infrastructure projects, replacing the need for imports of such pipes.

Mr. Al-Sudani highlighted that the factory's production will meet the demands of infrastructure projects and foreign companies contracting with the Ministry of Oil during licensing rounds. He praised the initiative of the Narciscompany and the Basra Governor for supporting the private sector, emphasizing the importance of synergy between the state, its ministries, and its provinces with the private sector. He reiterated his previdirectives to provincial governors to support private sector professionals, acknowledging their capability to transfer modern technologies.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the private sector and providing necessary facilitations. The tripartite budget affirmed the government's readiness to grant sovereign guarantees to the private sector for the establishment of factories, industries, and agricultural projects, marking a crucial step towards sustainable development.

The factory was established by the Al-Narges company in collaboration with the Slovenian company TOPFIBRA , with a foon training and employing Iraqi personnel. The factory has a production capacity of 7 tons per hour, catering to varistandard sizes (ranging from 300 mm to 3000 mm) and nominal pressures (6 bar to 32 bar).

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)