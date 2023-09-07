Stocks In Play

9/7/2023 - 10:05 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced that it has been contracted to amplify the digital transformation efforts of a leading nationalpharmacy retailer. This multi-year collaboration aims to enhance thepharmacy retailer's operational intelligence and the efficiency of its existing and newly designed distribution centers. It is expected to progress to a nationwide rollout. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading off 1 cent at $0.89.

