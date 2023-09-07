Diabetes Drugs Could Treat Dementia As Well, Scientists Say

Scientists have begun investigating whether so-called miracle obesity and diabetes drugs could be used to treat conditions such as dementia and alcohol addiction after recent trials pointed to the drugs' efficacy in treating serihealth issues.

Late-stage trial data released last month by Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) indicated that its Wegovy weight loss injection led to“large reductions” in heart failure-related symptoms among at-risk patients.

It comes weeks after the Danish pharmaceutical company published the results of its much anticipated“SELECT” study, which showed the drug's role in reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes.

The findings mark a major milestone as the company seeks to broaden perceptions of its product - dubbed by some a“vanity drug” as it often used to help fampeople lose weight - and researchers are hopeful they spell positive news for the drugs' other applications.

“The results show that this medication can have health benefits above and beyond the short-term,” said Christian Hendershot, director of the clinical and translational addiction research program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Pre-clinical trial data has for several years pointed to the efficacy of GLP-1 medication in reducing drug and alcohol intake among animals. Scientists are now testing Ozempic - Wegovy's predecessor used to treat type 2 diabetes - to see whether those trends apply to humans, too.

NVO shares took on $2.24, or 1.2%, to $193.48 Thursday.

