Brightcove Named To Power In The Black Network

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) noticed its shares slide Thursday. The firm calling itself the“world's most trusted streaming technology company”, today announced it was selected by In The Black Network (ITBN) to power its AVOD streaming service expected to launch this October. ITBN is a new OTT venture founded and led by former FOX SOUL General Manager James DuBose. The new network focuses on streaming content that showcases and amplifies Black storytellers and culture.

ITBN will leverage Brightcove's industry-leading technology to power its OTT service across all major connected TV devices and operating platforms. By partnering with Brightcove, ITBN will be able to deliver its content globally on demand with the best-in-class, highest quality, most scalable, and secure streaming technology platform. Additionally, ITBN will use Brightcove's recently launched Ad Monetization service, designed to help companies maximize ad revenue opportunities.

“In The Black Network is gearing up to be the go-to streaming service for Black creators to share their voices across a wide range of audiences through compelling, impactful, original, and culturally relevant stories,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.“We're thrilled to be a trusted partner for In The Black to help ensure they have the best technological capabilities to effortlessly deliver content at scale while boosting their ad revenue potential.”

BCOV shares gave up six cents, or 1.6%, to $3.70.

