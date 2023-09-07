Pres. Zelenskyy Briefs Pm Sunak On Ukraine's Counteroffensive

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon before he travels to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit.
President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on Ukraine's counteroffensive and ongoing military requirements.
The Prime Minister pledged the UK's steadfast support to Ukraine's armed forces, commending the progress they have made on the battlefield, according to a 10 Downing St. statement.
The two leaders also discussed the impact of Putin's continued Black Sea grain blockade, both in Ukraine and for food supplies around the world.
The Prime Minister committed to galvanise work with G20 countries on circumventing Russia's blockade and ensuring vulnerable countries can access vital grain shipments.
The Prime Minister welcomed progress on bilateral security commitments for Ukraine, with 30 partners now signing the Joint Declaration, an initiative led by the UK and allies at this summer's NATO Summit.
He said the UK would continue to drive forward plans for long term support for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.
President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the UK's continued solidarity, and the leaders agreed to remain in close contact. (end)
