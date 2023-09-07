Torkham Border Closure Enters Second Day, Stranding Passengers And Cargo

Reports from local sources indicate that the Torkham border administration has barricaded the route near the Jamrud area of Khyber district. Consequently, hundreds of people en route to Afghanistan find themselves stranded on the road, including those traveling to Peshawar for medical care.

Additionally, numercargo vehicles carrying fruits and other food items are caught in the traffic jams within the Jamrud area. Concerns are rising among drivers about the potential spoilage of these perishable goods if they are not permitted to proceed to Afghanistan.

Among those affected is Shakirullah Sharifi from Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. Shakirullah, along with his friends, remains stuck in Jamrud due to the border's closure. He explained to TNN that he had recently visited Pakistan to attend the cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Lahore, showing support for his team. His plan was to return to Afghanistan the following day. However, the border skirmish at Torkham caused him and other passengers to spend the night in Jamrud.

Shakirullah emphasized that he and fellow travelers lack essential provisions, urging both countries to reopen the Torkham border to all forms of traffic. This would allow those stranded on both sides to reach their intended destinations.

It's worth noting that the Pak-Afghan Torkham border witnessed an exchange of gunfire between border forces yesterday, resulting in two fatalities, including an Afghan driver and an official.

According to authorities, the conflict erupted when Afghan forces attempted to construct a checkpoint at the border, an action opposed by Pakistani forces. Subsequently, both sides engaged in heavy gunfire. In response to this incident, the authorities implemented a comprehensive closure of the Torkham border, affecting all commercial operations and traffic.

