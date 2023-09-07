Swat University Expels 16 Students Who Protested Alleged Harassment

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Sixteen students at Swat University have faced expulsion for their participation in protests against alleged sexual harassment within the institution . The affected students hail from varidepartments, including journalism, tourism, Sharia, and law, as well as one from the CBM department.
The controversy unfolded when videos of the alleged sexual harassment incidents surfaced on social media, prompting these students to rally in solidarity with their female peers and take a stance against sexual misconduct within the university.
However, in response to their protests, the Vice-Chancellor of Swat University, acting through the Assistant Registrar Academic, made the decision to expel these students for a period of one year.
This action has sparked outrage among the university's student body, with many vowing to contest the administration's decision in court. The move raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and administrative authority within the institution.
