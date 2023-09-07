Combine Explodes In Field In Sumy Region

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"On the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka community, a combine harvester exploded on a mine today while working in a sunflower field," the statement said.

It is noted that the combine harvester suffered significant damage, and the harvester driver was sent to a medical facility with injuries.

The regional administration informed that this is the second case of civilians being blown up in the region this week.

The RMA called on residents of the region to follow mine safety rules and never ignore signs that read "Beware of mines."

As reported, yesterday, on September 6, near the town of Vorozhba, in the Sumy region, a car drove into a ditch and exploded on an unexploded ordnance.