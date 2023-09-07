Blinken Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards

He said this in a post on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“Visited border guards to see how they continue to protect Ukraine's territory and people,” he wrote.

He added that the United States is providing $300 million in new funding to Ukraine's law enforcement sector to continue this important work.

“The United States remains united with Ukraine,” the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Ukraine on September 6-7.

On Wednesday, Blinken announced that the United States is providing a new assistance package for Ukraine, totaling more than $1 billion, which includes $300 million to support law enforcement

efforts to restore and maintain law and order in liberated areas.

Photo: Antony Blinken / X