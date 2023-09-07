Uaf Liberates Territory South Of Robotyne And West Of Verbove From Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 59 units of enemy military equipment.
Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon.
"Ukrainian defenders destroyed 59 units of enemy military equipment yesterday. In particular, one tank, 13 armored combat vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, three units of anti-tank weapons, 30 units of variUAVs and six units of automotive vehicles were destroyed. Three ammunition depots were also destroyed," the spokesman said.
Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces gaining foothold near Robotyne , Verbove in Melitopol sector
According to him, Russian occupants continue to surrender.
"Only yesterday six people surrendered to the Ukrainian military, and over the past week more than 20 occupants have surrendered," noted Stupun.
In addition, yesterday the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to liberate a small area from the occupants south of Robotyne and west of Verbove village.
As reported, in the morning, the General Staff said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces succeeded in the Melitopol direction in the areas south of Robotyne village and west of Verbove village.
