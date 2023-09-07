Enemy Continues To Form Assault Units In Kupiansk Sector

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this during the United News nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We see that the enemy continues to form assault units, its current goal - an assault in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy will attempt to occupy this city, but we are convinced that they will not succeed, since they have no success on the battlefield. Our Armed Forces inflict damage on the Russians as much as possible every day, around the clock. And the enemy uses wave attacks as they constantly have to restore their capabilities," Syniehubov said.

He noted that in the north of Kharkiv region - Bohodukhiv and Kharkiv districts - were subjected to heavy shelling last night. The Russian troops continue to destroy private residential buildings.

As reported, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Russian army is preparing to take revenge and seize the operational initiative at the front in the eastern sectors.