Pm Shmyhal: Not Only Full-Scale War But Also Putin's Russia Is A Challenge For The World

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this in his online speech at the conference "Creating a Better Future in a Turbulent World,” Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal.

At the same time, he stressed that not only a full-scale war but also Putin's Russia is a challenge for the world.“Until we defeat this tyranny and expel Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, a lasting and just peace is impossible. And such a peace is crucial for the security and prosperity of our and future generations,” said Shmyhal.

According to him, after 18 months of the full-scale war, there is no doubt that Russia will not achieve its goals. Ukraine has withstood – thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian army, the bravery of the Ukrainian people, international unity and the pro-Ukrainian solidarity coalition.

“Ukraine is building a strong army and continuing comprehensive reforms aimed at building a strong and modern economy that will ensure prosperity for Ukrainians, membership in the EU and NATO, and Ukraine's ability to be a cornerstone of European security. So when we talk about a better future, our path is quite clear. Victory and liberation of our land. Restoration on the principle of build back better and transformation of our country,” the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.

He stressed that the support of Lithuania and other international partners is crucial for achieving Ukraine's goals of joining the EU and NATO, as well as for the rapid restoration of critical infrastructure and the economy. Shmyhal also noted the importance of Lithuanian ports for the export of agricultural products in the context of Russia's blockade of the Black Sea corridors, adding that Ukraine and Lithuania intended to further develop logistical routes.

The Prime Minister thanked all countries and organizations that stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence, as well as the Republic of Lithuania, the Lithuanian government and people for their unwavering and principled position of solidarity with

As reported, the conference“Creating a Better Future in a Turbulent World” is underway in Vilnius, with the participation of Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė.

