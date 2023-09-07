United States To Send 190 Mrap Vehicles To Ukraine's Border Guards, Police

The relevant statement was made by United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Proud to stand with Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and my colleagues from the Department of State to mark the delivery of the first U.S.-provided Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) vehicles to Ukraine's border guards and police. The United States will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine's brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians – especially those near the frontlines,” Brink wrote.

A reminder that, on September 6-7, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is paying a visit to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Blinken announced that the United States would provide a new assistance package for Ukraine, totaling more than $1 billion . This package includes $300 million to support law enforcement efforts to restore and maintain law and order in the de-occupied areas.