United States To Send 190 Mrap Vehicles To Ukraine's Border Guards, Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States will provide 190 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for Ukraine's border guards and police.
The relevant statement was made by United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Proud to stand with Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and my colleagues from the Department of State to mark the delivery of the first U.S.-provided Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) vehicles to Ukraine's border guards and police. The United States will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine's brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians – especially those near the frontlines,” Brink wrote.
A reminder that, on September 6-7, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is paying a visit to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Blinken announced that the United States would provide a new assistance package for Ukraine, totaling more than $1 billion . This package includes $300 million to support law enforcement efforts to restore and maintain law and order in the de-occupied areas.
