Russians Redeploying Forces From Crimea To Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions Humeniuk

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is quite obvithat they are bringing up their forces to the Zaporizhzhia direction and are trying to strengthen the Kherson direction. [Russian] troops [in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors] used to be a rather powerful group that supplied forces to the east, and now they themselves need to improve their condition,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, the sham 'elections' conducted by Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied areas have the same purpose – to gather information about local men of conscription age, make them join the ranks of 'territorial defense' forces, and then transfer them to the occupation troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which are suffering from Ukraine's offensive, and the Kherson direction, where the enemy is losing 30-50 soldiers per day during counterbattery actions.