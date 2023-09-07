Two Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lysak, Russian invaders launched three artillery strikes on the city of Nikopol and one on the Marhanets community.

“A woman, 52, and a man, 57, received shrapnel injuries. They were provided with medical aid and will receive outpatient treatment,” Lysak wrote.

Following the enemy attacks, a detached house caught fire. Rescuers have already extinguished it.

In general, eight houses were damaged, as well as five household buildings and a car. Two power transmission lines were hit.

On the evening of September 7, 2023, Russians also shelled the Synelnykove district's Pokrovske community. A fire broke out. The consequences are yet to be checked.

