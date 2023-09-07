Two Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol and Synelnykove districts. Two civilians were reported injured.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Lysak, Russian invaders launched three artillery strikes on the city of Nikopol and one on the Marhanets community.
“A woman, 52, and a man, 57, received shrapnel injuries. They were provided with medical aid and will receive outpatient treatment,” Lysak wrote.
Following the enemy attacks, a detached house caught fire. Rescuers have already extinguished it.
In general, eight houses were damaged, as well as five household buildings and a car. Two power transmission lines were hit.
On the evening of September 7, 2023, Russians also shelled the Synelnykove district's Pokrovske community. A fire broke out. The consequences are yet to be checked.
Photo: Serhii Lysak, Telegram
