Shmyhal, Blinken Visit Energy Object In Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, I visited an energy facility. We inspected progress in preparations for the heating season and infrastructure protection efforts. It is one of the key tasks set before all responsible agencies,” Shmyhal noted.

In his words, it is also important to develop the energy system, using renewable energy sources.

In addition, Shmyhal and Blinken discussed the possibility of establishing cooperation with American companies.

“We presented concrete projects for investment and joint implementation. We are working on the restoration and development of power plants affected by Russian shelling. The United States is among the leaders in coordinating energy assistance to Ukraine in the G7+ format. We are jointly preparing for the challenging winter period,” Shmyhal concluded.

Separately, the Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the partners for their support and the energy sector workers for their resilience and professional competence.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram