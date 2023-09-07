Zelensky Thanks Sunak For Military Support From Britain

Zelensky announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We focused on the Black Sea grain exports. Ukraine has already successfully used an alternative route. We need partners to helpstrengthen the air defense of the Odregion. I thanked the UK for its firm support, including crucial military aid," the president wrote.

During the call, the head of state informed the British PM about the situation on the battlefield.

The two discussed continuing defense cooperation between the two countries, including the possible participation of UK representatives in the Defense Industries Forum to be held in Ukraine this autumn.

Zelensky and Sunak also discussed threats to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and noted the importance of the "grain corridor" for global food security.

The Ukrainian leader declared his readiness to continue exporting grain via alternative routes.

"Ukraine has successfully demonstrated the possibility of exporting grain via an alternative route three times already. We are ready to continue doing so. But to ensure the safety of navigation, we need help from our partners, in particular, a significant strengthening of the air defense system in Odregion," Zelensky said.

Both parties noted the start of work on bilateral security documents in the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky and Sunak coordinated their positions on the eve of important international events and discussed further steps as part of preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

According to CNN , British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss circumventing Russia's "continued Black Sea grain blockade" at the G20 summit this weekend.

Ahead of traveling to the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Sunak spoke to Zelensky on the phone.

"President Zelensky updated on Ukraine's counter-offensive and ongoing military requirements, and the Prime Minister pledged the UK's steadfast support and commended Ukraine's armed forces for their progress on the battlefield," according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

They also discussed the impact of Putin's continued Black Sea grain blockade, both in Ukraine and for food supplies around the world. Sunak committed to galvanize work with G20 countries on circumventing Russia's blockade and ensuring vulnerable countries can access vital grain shipments.

Sunak also said the UK would continue to drive forward plans for long-term security support for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office