Car With Russian Military Personnel Blown Up In Oleshky

Ukrinform learned this from sources in Ukraine's SBU State Security Service.

"A car with Russian FSB officers and military personnel was blown up in Oleshky, Kherson region. As a result of the explosion, one FSB officer was killed instantly. The other is still in intensive care in a sericondition. Three soldiers who accompanied them in the car were wounded. The SBU is behind the explosion," the sources said.

According to them, the FSB officers "worked" in occupied Skadovsk and visited Oleshky to carry out filtration measures and torture Ukrainians.

The SBU added that every occupier who set foot on Ukrainian soil would suffer a similar fate.