Zelensky, Netanyahu Discuss Security Of Hasidic Pilgrims In Uman

"Given the upcoming Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and the expected mass arrival of Hasidic pilgrims to Uman, the participants discussed ways to ensure their security," the report said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine always welcomes pilgrims with warmth and hospitality and is responsible for their security.

The Israeli side estimates that about 50,000 Hasidic pilgrims may arrive in Uman this year.

"It was emphasized that at present, the bomb shelters at the pilgrimage sites in Uman can accommodate only about 11,000 people. At the same time, in the context of Russia's full-scale aggression and the constant threat of attacks by Russian missiles and Iranian drones, this year's pilgrimage will be accompanied by high security risks," the report said.

Zelensky said that this is a security challenge that requires an urgent joint response.

"Urgent joint action is needed to guarantee the security of more people," he said.

The possibility of sending additional Israeli police forces to the pilgrimage sites was also discussed.

The head of state separately raised the issue of an increasing number of denials of entry to Israel to Ukrainian citizens in the context of the visa-free regime between the two countries and emphasized the need to resolve this situation.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of Israel's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He expressed gratitude for providing shelter to Ukrainian citizens who fled to Israel as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. The resumption of free health insurance for them in Israel was noted.

Both parties also discussed possible ways for Israel to support Ukraine in countering Russia's invasion and exchanged views on the interaction between Ukraine and Israel on the international stage.

