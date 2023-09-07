Eu Mission Augments Patrolling Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The European
Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) increased its patrolling activity
in Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas in Gegharkunik and Syunik
Provinces of Armenia, the mission wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Through our presence on the ground, we aim to contribute to
calming tensions and impartial reporting on the situation," EUMA
explained.
The EU launched its civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the
Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) on February 21, 2023.
EEAS (European External Action Service) Managing Director of the
Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC), Stefano Tomat,
will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while MarRitter
will serve as the Head of Mission.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107029441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.