Eu Mission Augments Patrolling Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Border


9/7/2023 3:06:26 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) increased its patrolling activity in Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas in Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces of Armenia, the mission wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Through our presence on the ground, we aim to contribute to calming tensions and impartial reporting on the situation," EUMA explained.

The EU launched its civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) on February 21, 2023.

EEAS (European External Action Service) Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC), Stefano Tomat, will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while MarRitter will serve as the Head of Mission.

