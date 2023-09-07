The Economist Publishes Response Of Azerbaijani Ambassador To Uk To A Pro-Armenian Article

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Economist
has published the response of Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin
Suleymanov to a pro-Armenian article in this newspaper, Trend reports.
“The article called“The Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan is
on the verge of famine” (September 4) rightly notes that
humanitarian issues are being politicized by Armenian separatists
in Azerbaijani Karabakh. A clear confirmation of this is their
refusal, for purely ethnic reasons, of supplies carried out by
Azerbaijan and awaiting access, as well as blocking of the Aghdam
road. At the same time, they complain about the "blockade" and
"humanitarian catastrophe". You are absolutely right that in the
Armenian political discourse, the opponents of peace between
Armenia and Azerbaijan use humanitarian problems in order to
exclude the possibility of reaching an agreement," the ambassador
writes.
He notes that the article does not mention that the territory on
which the separatists stage their political performances is under
the temporary responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. Moreover,
even after the end of the 2020 war and despite statements by
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia continued to use
the Lachin road to transport soldiers and mines into Azerbaijani
territories that had previously been occupied and ethnically
cleansed for three decades.
Suleymanov writes that Azerbaijan's proposal to integrate local
Armenians in Karabakh into its diverse society, giving them equal
rights and protection, like for other citizens, and sign a peace
treaty in the near future, remains the only option for lasting
peace and prosperity in the region.
“The alternative in the form of instability, the constant
presence of peacekeepers and the absence of any development
benefits only supporters of war and separatist warlords to the
detriment of their own people,” the Azerbaijani ambassador to the
UK says in a response article.
