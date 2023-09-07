Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Suez Canal Zone Chairman

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Waleid Sami Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the investment activity in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. In this context, the President was briefed on the staof investment projects and efforts made to enhance them through the variindustrial zones being established in the region in cooperation with major international companies, as well as varitarget industrial sectors, including the pharmaceutical sectors, automotive industry requirements, and electrical and engineering industries. He was also updated on efforts made to localize new and renewable energy and green fuel projects, especially in light of the successful operation of bunkering a container ship with green methanol in East Port Said Port for the first time in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East. These steps aim at benefitting from the Egyptian ports and helping them become a regional hub for traditional or green fuel supply and green fuel industry localization.

The Spokesman added that President El-Sisi directed that further efforts be made to attract foreign investments to the Suez Canal Economic Zone, especially those contributing to acquiring modern technology, possessing industrial capacity, and providing job opportunities, in a way that maximizes the added value from Egyptian seaports. These efforts are part of the state's plan to enhance Egypt's staas a regional industrial, trade and logistic hub, thelping achieve comprehensive development throughout Egypt.