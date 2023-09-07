Kuwait Parliament Speaker Condoles Martyr Hamdan Al-Mutairi's Family

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Thursday sent a cable of condolences to the family of martyr Hamdan Mohammad Hamdan Al-Mutairi.
The parliament speaker expressed heartfelt and sincere consolations to the bereaved family, recalling the sacrifices given by their son and his peers who had fallen for defending Kuwait and the people of the country.
He further noted their resistance against the Iraqi aggression and prayed for their souls. (end)
