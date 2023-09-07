Kuwait Aid Shipment Launched To Sudan Via Egyptian Supply Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Thursday shipping humanitarian aid consisting 190 tons of medical and food supplies provided by Kuwait to Sudanese people, via Egyptian Safaga Port.
In a statement to KUNA, KRCS Head of Mission Khaled Al-Zaid said that the 190 tons of medical and food supplies have been shipped on an Egyptian supply ship from Safaga to Port Sudan, with several KRCS volunteers on board.
Al-Zaid added that Kuwait continues providing aid to the Sudanese people under the slogan "Kuwait is by your side", embodying Kuwait's humanitarian role in offering relief to those in need and affected by disasters.
He indicated that sending the aid material through KRCS comes under the framework of the continuefforts in assisting the Sudanese people.
Al-Zaid expressed gratitude to Kuwait Embassy in Cairo, the Egyptian Authorities and the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) for their great efforts and coordination to deliver the aid material to Sudan.
He also noted the aid provided by Kuwait since the outbreak of the Sudanese crisis mid-April, through an air bridge in which planes transported relief materials, tents and medicines via 16 flights.
Mm.seo
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107029419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.