Free Trade Negotiations Between Gcc, Japan Resume -- Omani Fm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister and the chairperson of the current GCC session, Badr Albousaeedi declared on Thursday resumption of free trade negotiations between the GCC and Japan.
The minister made the declaration during an impromptu news conference, also involving Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimand GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Bedaiwi following a meeting of the GCC and Japanese foreign ministers.
The Gulf Cooperation Council attaches great significance to the cooperation with Japan, Al-Bousaeedi said, describing the relations with Tokyo as strategic and evolving.
He added that during the meeting, a joint task plan was approved for execution in the 2024-2028 period, indicating that the cooperation within this framework entails coordination in the sectors of renewable energy, green economy, attaining zero-carbon emissions, in addition to investments, technology, trade and health care, among others.
While lauding Japan for playing a role in economic development "in our countries," Al-Bousaeedi revealed that the volume of commercial trade between Japan and the GCC member states is estimated at USD 100 billion per year.
For his part, Minister Yoshimaffirmed significance of the GCC-Japanese partnership in varifields, expressing aspiration to enhance coordination with the Gulf countries on multiple global issues. He also lauded the outcome of today's session; approving the task plan to expand trade and business cooperation between the two sides.
Meanwhile, Al-Bedaiwi indicated that the approved task plan for enhanced cooperation covers the sectors of energy, commerce, academic cooperation, health, renewable energy, education, tourism and political dialogue.
Earlier, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed that the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated in the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and Japan at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the GCC Foreign Ministers and their representatives discussed with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries and Japan, in addition to discussing ways to develop joint work in many fields in order to achieve development and prosperity for their countries and peoples, according to the SPA english website cast.
The ministers also addressed developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts exerted in this regard in order to enhance international peace and security and achieve the goals of sustainable development.
The GCC, founded in the early 80s of the past century to enhance pan-Gulf cooperation at varilevels, groups Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. (end)
kns.rk
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107029418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.