Gcc Urges Iraq To Complete Demarcating Marine Borders With Kuwait

The call upon Iraq came in the final statement of the GCC ministerial meeting, the 157th session, held in at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.

The statement emphasized that Iraq must abide by sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, abstain from breaching relevant international treaties and resolutions, namely Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of the borders between the two countries, the treaty for regulating sea navigation at Khour Abdullah, worked out between the two countries and deposited at the UN.

The ministers emphatically rejected any breach of the State of Kuwait's sovereignty, affirming that it reserves the right to retaliate according to legal channels. (end) kns.rk