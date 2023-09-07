Workshop Brings To Life Kuwaiti Heritage In Small Shapes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahed Kamal
KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- With meagre materials, participants in a workshop themed "the making of heritage statues," made figures and structures depicting the traditional Kuwaiti house and Al-Jahraa gate in the old times -- among other creative works.
The coach, Ahmad Al-Sharqawi, led the workshop along with a number of gifted Kuwaiti professional and amateur handcrafters, joining hands in the festival, "saifi, culural 15."
Al-Sharqawi, in remarks to KUNA on margins of the workshop, held at "nisf al-asfour" library in Al-Qadsiya, said participants in the workshops make statues and figurines about manifestations, belongings and tools used by the Kuwaitis in the old times.
The materials in use are sand, glue, fork and dyes.
The participants study pictures of the old houses' windows and doors before embarking on the creative works. The activity includes night-time cultural gatherings, seminars about the Kuwaiti heritage and culture. (end)
shd.rk
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107029414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.