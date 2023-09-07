Crude Oil Production In Divided Zone Resumes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Joint Al-Khafji Joint Operations declared on Thursday resumption of crude oil production in the divided zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
The operations administration said on its official account on X website that the output resumption began on Tuesday as part of the first phase after completing maintenance of the land production installations.
The resumption of the production came following strenuefforts by the tasked operations teams.
The joint operations includes the Kuwaiti Gulf Oil Company and ARAfor Gulf Operations.
It is headquartered in the Saudi city of Al-Khafji, some 130 kms south of the Kuwaiti capital. (end) km.rk
