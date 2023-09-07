King Receives Call From Belgium Monarch

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday received a phone call from King Philippe of the Belgians, which covered means of enhancing bilateral relations in varifields.
Discussions also touched on regional and international developments, with the two sides stressing keenness on maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern.
