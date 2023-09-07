World Suicide Prevention Day: A Multifaceted Cry For Help

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- Dr. Khaled Saeed, the Regional Advisor for Mental Health at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasized in a recent virtual press briefing that suicide, with its intricate layers of causes and motives, essentially symbolizes a heartfelt plea for assistance.
Hosted by the World Health Organization's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, the press conference was held in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day, an annual observation on September 10th, aiming to spotlight this grave global concern and its mitigation.
Dr. Saeed reiterated the crucial need to respond to such cries with medical and psychological aid, noting that a staggering 80% of those who choose this tragic end grapple with mental health issues.
Providing a statistical overview, Dr. Saeed shared that the 2019 global health statistics on suicide showed the Eastern Mediterranean Region's suicide rate to be comparatively lower at 6.4 per 1,000 people against a global average of 9 per 1,000.
However, regions like Southeast Asia and Europe surpass this global mean. He also highlighted the pressing discrepancy wherein the region under-delivers in mental health service provisions, attributing it to financial constraints, with less than 2% of health budgets in many regional countries allocated to mental health.
The recent Corona pandemic and other crises underscored the amplifying demand for these mental health services. Typically, 1 in 8 individuals require such services, but in tumultutimes, this ratio jumps to 1 in 4.
Dr. Saeed also spotlighted the youth demographic, particularly vulnerable to this menace, stating that for those aged 15 to 29, suicide ranks as the fourth leading cause of death.
Equally vulnerable are groups like refugees, displaced individuals, and specific subsets such as women, girls, and minorities.
Shedding light on proactive strategies, Dr. Saeed presented WHO's guidelines, which encompass measures like limiting access to common suicidal means, collaborating with media for prudent suicide reportage, and fortifying the socio-emotional aptitudes of the younger generation.
Furthermore, early identification, meticulassessment, treatment, and consistent monitoring of those displaying suicidal tendencies are pivotal.
In conjunction, on World Suicide Prevention Day – encapsulated by the theme "Creating Hope through Action" – the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean issued a statement classifying suicide as a significant public health challenge with profound societal, emotional, and financial implications.
The alarming figures reveal that globally, over 700,000 lives are lost to suicide yearly. Disconcertingly, a larger number harbor suicidal thoughts or even attempt suicide.
The global report titled "Suicide Worldwide in 2019: Global Health Estimates" underscores that an overwhelming 77% of suicides transpire in low- to middle-income nations, encapsulating regions of the Eastern Mediterranean. The year 2019 alone witnessed an estimated 41,637 suicides in this area.
The report also detailed prevalent suicide methods in the region, spanning from hanging, pesticide ingestion, and self-immolation to firearm usage, drowning, and drug overdose.
Dr. Ahmed Manzri, Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, poignantly remarked, "Suicide is an agonizing act born out of despair. Its prevention mandates amplified vigilance within communities and amongst kin, caregivers, and more. Collaborative, timely interventions from stakeholders – governments, NGOs, communities, families, and individuals – can infuse hope and curtail suicidal inclinations."
