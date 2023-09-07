Customs Department Integrates Joneps For Enhanced Electronic Procurement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- The Customs Department has formally integrated the Jordanian Electronic Procurement System (JONEPS) into its procurement processes for both supplies and services.
This pivotal move underscores the government's broader ambition to streamline and modernize its purchasing strategies, emphasizing transparency, integrity, and minimizing manual interactions.
Embracing JONEPS is a testament to the department's commitment to technological evolution, pivoting towards automated, efficient procurement methodologies.
To cater to this advancement, a specialized hall has been instituted, designed exclusively for the main purchasing committee's deliberations centered around JONEPS operations.
Functioning as an online nexus, JONEPS fosters digital interactions between government units and the private sector. It empowers both buyers and suppliers to electronically tender their bids, thereby phasing out paper-centric procedures.
This digital shift not only conserves time and resources but also augments the overall efficacy of procurement ventures.
