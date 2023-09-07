Prince Hassan Lays Foundation Stone For New Branch Of Ncdeg In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- His Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal, President of the Supreme Council for Science and Technology, laid the foundation stone for a new branch of the National Center for Diabetes Endocrinology and Genetics (NCDEG) in Al-Sarih on Thursday.
This initiative is a collaboration with the University of Science and Technology and aims to extend the center's services to the Northern Region governorates.
In his keynote address, Prince Hassan emphasized the vital importance of reliable information for public empowerment and informed decision-making.
He called for an inclusive approach to development that transcends administrative boundaries to benefit everyone in society. "The essence of human development lies not just in economic growth but in ethics, human rights, and personal dignity," he said.
Prince Hassan advocated for cross-sector partnerships to address complex challenges ranging from climate change to poverty.
Kamel Ajlouni, the head of the center, credited Prince Hassan for originally conceptualizing the National Diabetes Center. He highlighted the center's academic partnerships, which aim to elevate the standard of medical services, scientific research, and workforce training across multiple healthcare professions.
University President Khaled Al-Salem lauded the center's pioneering role, noting that its objectives align closely with the university's strategic goals in healthcare, research, and personnel training.
Greater Irbid Municipality Chief, Nabil Kufahi, expressed the municipality's commitment to social welfare. He confirmed the donation of land for the new facility as part of their ongoing development initiatives aimed at serving the Northern governorates.
Azmi Muhafza, Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, praised the center's broad contributions to healthcare and education. He urged for enhanced collaboration between educational institutions and the National Diabetes Center.
Rounding off the remarks, Minister of Health Firas Hawari described the laying of the foundation stone as a significant achievement. He mentioned the Ministry's existing national strategy for diabetes, which includes specialized centers and comprehensive health services.
